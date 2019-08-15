American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $26.72 Million as Share Price Declined; As Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Shares Declined, Zacks Investment Management Raised Holding by $543,455

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $6.55 during the last trading session, reaching $326.97. About 3.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 13,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 69,535 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 56,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 118,619 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cohen Cap Management has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,080 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,180 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.12% or 128,950 shares. British Columbia Management Corp reported 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Co holds 42,667 shares. 16,679 are owned by Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc. 306 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 4.79% or 215,097 shares. Hengistbury Invest Llp holds 4.5% or 86,500 shares. Gruss Com invested 5.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evercore Wealth Limited Co owns 7,296 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Town And Country Commercial Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,314 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 6,696 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 22,832 shares stake.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing YTD deliveries tumble, falling far behind Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.