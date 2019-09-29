American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Hhr Asset Management Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 1,310 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 29,877 shares with $56.58M value, down from 31,187 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $853.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t Alone as Transport Costs Climb in Broader Pickup; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks

American National Insurance Company decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 15.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 68,125 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The American National Insurance Company holds 372,170 shares with $73.66M value, down from 440,295 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.69% above currents $1725.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 23. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $227.25’s average target is 3.85% above currents $218.82 stock price. Apple had 44 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Cascend. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral”. Evercore maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $215 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23400 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

