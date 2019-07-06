American National Insurance Company Trimmed Boeing Company (BA) Position by $26.72 Million; Enerplus (ERF) Shareholder Boston Partners Has Lifted Its Position by $353,616

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots

Boston Partners increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 44,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.74M, up from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 559,945 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Management Llp has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd holds 0.08% or 2,023 shares in its portfolio. Trust Invest Advsrs owns 3,230 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited accumulated 63,309 shares. Farmers Trust owns 1,019 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.67% or 216,044 shares. Stralem & Com has 2.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,405 shares. Beech Hill holds 3.37% or 14,317 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young And stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Personal Financial Serv has 708 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.14% or 675 shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell & Loewy has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 43,914 were accumulated by Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Centurylink owns 2,242 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Airbus Jet Spells Trouble For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Boost Your Retirement Income With These 3 Top Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on March 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Buy These 2 Stocks That Were Oversold Even Before the Market Selloff – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Enerplus Corporationâ€™s (TSE:ERF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 988,196 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $189.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 271,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,287 shares, and cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN).