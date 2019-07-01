American National Insurance Company Stake in Boeing Company (BA) Has Trimmed by $26.72 Million; Ens (ENS) Holder Ack Asset Management Cut Holding by $11.32 Billion as Stock Value Declined

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $358.6. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 billion, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 80,388 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Numerixs Inv has 0.02% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.03% or 22,761 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 7,584 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation owns 15,266 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 22,892 shares. 18,404 are held by Gam Holdg Ag. 42,780 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 28,092 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Burney has 0.05% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 11,424 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation owns 39,207 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $26.87 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $56.57 million for 13.01 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.53 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,676 shares. 1,355 were reported by Cullinan Assoc Inc. Architects Incorporated invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital International Invsts reported 7.12M shares. 22,995 were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc. Washington Trust National Bank owns 23,887 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd has 512 shares. Financial Advisory Serv Inc has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wms Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Verition Fund Limited holds 1,190 shares. Paradigm Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,588 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt stated it has 80,133 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 11,733 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2,444 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

