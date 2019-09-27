American National Insurance Company Position in Anthem (ANTM) Has Trimmed by $6.70 Million as Share Value Rose; Rr Partners LP Upped Its Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) as Stock Value Rose

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 296,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27 million, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.59. About 396,565 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 23,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 41,205 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63 million, down from 64,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $238.8. About 2.29 million shares traded or 55.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.44 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 6,964 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 1,252 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fifth Third Bankshares reported 689 shares. Wheatland owns 0.88% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 5,075 shares. Moreover, Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,243 shares. Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,614 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 17,380 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 6.84 million shares. Lpl Ltd holds 6,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Legacy Private Comm has 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 0.01% or 1,112 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Nj accumulated 2,275 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).