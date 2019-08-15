American National Insurance Company Lowered Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $26.72 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Share Price Declined, Eqis Capital Management Has Cut Holding

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 26/04/2018 – STLBusinessJournal: The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Boeing a five-year $427 million sole-source contract to provide; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 77.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 24,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 7,070 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 31,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 960,712 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 0.58% or 273,222 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 18,388 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 32,154 shares or 0.53% of the stock. New England Research Management owns 2,695 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc reported 4,670 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Donaldson Mngmt reported 111,665 shares. Osterweis Incorporated has 80,444 shares. 9,117 are held by First Finance State Bank. Indiana Trust Inv Mgmt invested in 5,365 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 2,849 shares. Prudential invested in 0.35% or 557,026 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Maple Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.74% or 19,396 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 59,078 shares to 78,851 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 110,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.85 million for 5.81 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.