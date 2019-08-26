American National Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by $10.78 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bridges Investment Management Upped Carnival Cl A (CCL) Holding by $3.14 Million

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 98,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 128,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12M, down from 227,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 790,197 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (CCL) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 62,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 201,581 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 138,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 402,228 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 87,042 shares to 62,335 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.