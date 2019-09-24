American National Insurance Company Lowered By $3.64 Million Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Stake; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 9 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 6 sold and reduced stock positions in Special Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 2.11 million shares, up from 2.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Special Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

American National Insurance Company decreased Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) stake by 49.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 21,018 shares as Epam Systems Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The American National Insurance Company holds 21,682 shares with $3.75M value, down from 42,700 last quarter. Epam Systems Inc now has $10.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $185.46. About 41,665 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c

Among 2 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems has $21400 highest and $21200 lowest target. $213’s average target is 14.85% above currents $185.46 stock price. EPAM Systems had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) rating on Friday, August 9. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $21200 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 210,270 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Lc stated it has 180 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1.08M shares. 79 were reported by Psagot House Limited. Axa owns 16,600 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 19,191 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 34 shares. 2,890 are owned by Calamos Advsrs. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 2,508 were reported by Us Bank De. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc holds 2,049 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt owns 80,257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 61,450 shares.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89M for 41.77 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1,065 shares traded. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

