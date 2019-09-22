American National Insurance Company Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Allstate (ALL) Shares Rose, Amg National Trust Bank Has Lifted Its Position by $359,762

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 38,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 126,225 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.89 million, down from 165,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 3.56 million shares traded or 126.89% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 3,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 11,499 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 7,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 1.17M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

