American National Insurance Company Holding in Altria Group (MO) Lowered by $7.96 Million; Service Now (NOW) Stock Price Rose While Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Increased Stake

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,132 were accumulated by Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 0.03% or 53,980 shares. Moreover, Aldebaran Finance has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 13,993 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stratford Consulting Lc holds 7,887 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 6,357 are held by Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 12,000 are held by Paw Corporation. Rothschild Investment Corp Il stated it has 31,576 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt reported 25,800 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 245,947 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 39,950 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc has 0.39% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7.25M shares. Nomura Holdg owns 81,175 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Is Mostly Bullish On ServiceNow – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “J.C. Penney faces NYSE delisting – CNBC” published on August 08, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 159,005 shares to 2,271 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.