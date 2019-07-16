American National Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Position; LIFESTYLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (LFSYF) SI Decreased By 92.98%

American National Insurance Company decreased Lowe’s Co. (LOW) stake by 43.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 98,895 shares as Lowe’s Co. (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The American National Insurance Company holds 128,975 shares with $14.12 million value, down from 227,870 last quarter. Lowe’s Co. now has $84.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.36 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOW in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associate Incorporated holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 116,971 shares. Raub Brock Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 189,607 shares. Papp L Roy holds 0.04% or 2,150 shares. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.43% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.70 million shares. Guardian Cap Lp holds 0.01% or 3,790 shares in its portfolio. Trust Invest Advsr invested in 5,755 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd owns 14.64M shares. Moreover, National Asset has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,911 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 3,108 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has invested 3.3% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.54% or 2.09M shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested in 0.47% or 104,886 shares. Exchange Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).