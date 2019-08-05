American National Insurance Company Has Lowered Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Shares Declined; Verity & Verity Has Trimmed Aflac (AFL) Holding by $422,700

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 95,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 103,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 3.12M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 6.37 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $796.26M for 11.92 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aflac to buy firm offering dental and vision benefits – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James a little less bullish on Aflac – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.