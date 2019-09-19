American National Insurance Company Has Cut Its Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Aviva Plc Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 94,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 141,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, down from 236,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 21/03/2018 – 39JV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – 93SJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – 61NN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Steven D. Black Elected to Board; 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management

Aviva Plc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 198,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 636,193 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.83M, up from 437,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 1.72M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

