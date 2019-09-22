American National Insurance Company Decreased Its Ringcentral (RNG) Holding; Shorts at HF Foods Group (HFFG) Raised By 214.1%

HF Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:HFFG) had an increase of 214.1% in short interest. HFFG’s SI was 49,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 214.1% from 15,600 shares previously. With 31,600 avg volume, 2 days are for HF Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:HFFG)’s short sellers to cover HFFG’s short positions. The SI to HF Foods Group Inc’s float is 0.88%. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 37,067 shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American National Insurance Company decreased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 35.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 39,643 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 23.60%. The American National Insurance Company holds 70,717 shares with $8.13 million value, down from 110,360 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $11.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 605,071 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over

More notable recent HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With HF Foods Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HFFG) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of HF Foods Group Inc.- HFFG – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against HF Foods Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “NASDAQ:HFFG Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by HF Foods Group Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FOR PUBLIC RELEASE: HF FOODS GROUP INC. AFFILIATE REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH US DEPARTMENT OF LABOR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service clients in the Southeast region of the United States. The company has market cap of $397.61 million. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. It has a 59.5 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates as a real estate holding company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Point Capital Lp stated it has 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Amp Investors reported 0% stake. Impact Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 35,272 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd has 2,410 shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 2,318 are owned by Citigroup. Tiverton Asset Management holds 0.01% or 2,570 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,148 shares in its portfolio. 6,298 are held by Paloma Partners. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division holds 72,841 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Pdt Ltd reported 0.52% stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 215,955 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bailard invested in 25,325 shares. Cap World Invsts has invested 0.27% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Prudential Financial Inc owns 3,600 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $135.50’s average target is 1.45% above currents $133.56 stock price. RingCentral had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30. Oppenheimer maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, July 30. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of RNG in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $13600 target in Thursday, September 19 report.