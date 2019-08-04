American National Insurance Company Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $12.34 Million as Market Value Rose; Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding by $1.61 Million; Shares Rose

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 64,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 124,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93M, down from 189,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 592,778 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Timing of Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Transfer: An 8% Yielder To Consider – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dividend Investors Should Keep an Eye on This Ultra-High-Yield Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 2.03 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 151,587 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Advisory Research Inc stated it has 1.36% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.02% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 323,900 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 0.02% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 33,159 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Greenwich Inc has 3.07% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 203,846 shares. Sei Invs Co has 25,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.29% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs LP has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 10,000 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.