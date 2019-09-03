American National Insurance Company Decreased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; Shorts at Chicos Fas (CHS) Lowered By 9.04%

Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) had a decrease of 9.04% in short interest. CHS’s SI was 18.37 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.04% from 20.19M shares previously. With 3.26 million avg volume, 6 days are for Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS)’s short sellers to cover CHS’s short positions. The SI to Chicos Fas Inc’s float is 14.96%. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 3.72 million shares traded or 38.77% up from the average. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Capex $60 Million to $70 Million; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan

American National Insurance Company decreased Altria Group Inc. (MO) stake by 49.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as Altria Group Inc. (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The American National Insurance Company holds 144,500 shares with $8.30 million value, down from 284,075 last quarter. Altria Group Inc. now has $85.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 5.76 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 38.38% above currents $43.9 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 26. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of MO in report on Friday, August 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.30M shares. Payden And Rygel owns 0.92% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 220,284 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 73,388 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Moreover, Art Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Park Circle Com has 2.44% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 60,000 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 37,793 shares. Narwhal Cap Management holds 0.68% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 54,562 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.52% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 71,358 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 40,208 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 57,731 shares. Jacobs & Communication Ca has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.16M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Montag A & Assocs reported 10,472 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Naples Advisors invested in 0.39% or 26,253 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Chico's FAS, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc holds 90,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa reported 83,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 305,000 shares. Paloma Mgmt Communications accumulated 0% or 24,470 shares. First Tru Advsr L P holds 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 408,044 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.26M shares. Guggenheim has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 7,604 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 19,116 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Comerica Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 121,003 shares.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $355.12 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market , and Soma. It currently has negative earnings. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. $100,298 worth of stock was bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13. Baker Gregory S had bought 2,000 shares worth $7,140 on Thursday, June 13. $50,645 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY on Thursday, June 13.

Among 3 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $5 highest and $300 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 19.16% above currents $3.08 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) rating on Thursday, August 29. Telsey Advisory Group has “Market Perform” rating and $300 target. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $4.5 target.