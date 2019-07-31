American National Insurance Company Decreased Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $12.34 Million; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding Maintained by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 8.58 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 64,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93 million, down from 189,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $213.69. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 115,501 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca invested in 131,341 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Assets Investment Ltd Co holds 0.8% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 112,822 shares. Connors Investor Serv Inc invested in 0.08% or 12,759 shares. Cambridge Trust has 14,061 shares. Glynn Limited Liability Co reported 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 42,168 shares stake. 22,423 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsr. Tompkins owns 5,433 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 14,550 shares. Manchester Capital Management invested in 0.07% or 12,124 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt holds 0.63% or 16,650 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0.51% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.01M shares. Kames Cap Public Lc reported 16,645 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields & Communications Limited owns 0.68% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 65,896 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,268 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.18% or 262,622 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,200 shares. Lvm Capital Limited Mi reported 43,636 shares stake. Summit Gru Lc has 1.57% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 63 shares. Fjarde Ap has 337,946 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.7% or 2.86 million shares. 7,883 were reported by Orca Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old Dominion Cap stated it has 1,614 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 4,347 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

