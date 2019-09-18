American National Insurance Company Decreased By $1.34 Million Its Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) Holding; Malaga Cove Capital Has Lifted Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 58.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Malaga Cove Capital Llc acquired 2,296 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 6,188 shares with $843,000 value, up from 3,892 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $74.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 211,789 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC

American National Insurance Company decreased Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) stake by 19.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 7,951 shares as Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The American National Insurance Company holds 33,109 shares with $5.61 million value, down from 41,060 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holdings now has $465.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.91. About 818,554 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -4.90% below currents $131.97 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar Stock Still a Buy After Its 18% Surge? – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar: Thoughts On The 5-Day $10/Share Rally – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.97% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 301,640 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 108,766 shares. Ims Capital Management reported 1,620 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co invested in 0.24% or 3.33 million shares. British Columbia Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Glenmede Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 110,741 shares. Burns J W And Incorporated Ny owns 1,570 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 34,314 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability reported 37,553 shares. Money Mngmt Llc reported 1,729 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.28% or 10,171 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 915 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 448 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 28.05% above currents $178.91 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. Bank of America maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With Alibaba Stock, the Risks Simply Outweigh the Rewards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.66 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.