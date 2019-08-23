American National Insurance Company Decreased Boeing Company (BA) Holding; Sherwin-williams Company (the (SHW) SI Increased By 0.75%

Sherwin-williams Company (the (NYSE:SHW) had an increase of 0.75% in short interest. SHW’s SI was 1.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.75% from 1.36M shares previously. With 513,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Sherwin-williams Company (the (NYSE:SHW)’s short sellers to cover SHW’s short positions. The SI to Sherwin-williams Company (the’s float is 1.64%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $523.5. About 408,645 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

American National Insurance Company decreased Boeing Company (BA) stake by 55.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as Boeing Company (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The American National Insurance Company holds 57,315 shares with $21.86 million value, down from 127,450 last quarter. Boeing Company now has $199.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12M shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $48.30 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 42.09 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. 500 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares with value of $216,035 were bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -4.71% below currents $523.5 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. JP Morgan maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.94% above currents $354.41 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Landesbank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $300 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

