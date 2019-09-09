American National Insurance Company Cut Its Position in Boeing Company (BA) by $26.72 Million; Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 343,335 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank And Trust owns 2,279 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc owns 2,238 shares. Camarda Advisors Lc has 95 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 2,365 are owned by First Fincl In. Adage Cap Grp Inc Lc owns 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 758,217 shares. Federated Pa reported 92,899 shares. Barnett & reported 231 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 197,678 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd accumulated 38,336 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Zacks Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lsv Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,700 shares. Pinnacle Limited Co accumulated 19,884 shares. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 2,873 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0.03% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.01% or 5,240 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 75,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Amsterdam Prns Lc reported 436,445 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 7.13M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Guggenheim Limited accumulated 32,947 shares. Assetmark reported 147 shares stake. Voya Investment Management holds 0.03% or 678,840 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 1.32 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 148,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1,826 are owned by Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 46,016 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Moody Bank Division has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 49,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by Howell Robin Robinson. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 was bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR.