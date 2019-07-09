American National Insurance Company Cut By $7.96 Million Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Cypress Funds Has Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake

Cypress Funds Llc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Funds Llc acquired 8,000 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Cypress Funds Llc holds 145,000 shares with $26.40M value, up from 137,000 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $48.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.53M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

American National Insurance Company decreased Altria Group Inc. (MO) stake by 49.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as Altria Group Inc. (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The American National Insurance Company holds 144,500 shares with $8.30 million value, down from 284,075 last quarter. Altria Group Inc. now has $90.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 2.86 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Tuesday, January 22. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $45 target. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $49 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foothills Asset Ltd holds 1.19% or 26,710 shares in its portfolio. Summit Fincl Strategies stated it has 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Invesco stated it has 15.56 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First Interstate Retail Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 10,410 shares. Beacon Financial Gp holds 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 24,101 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 403,472 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 4,661 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Invs holds 0% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsrs invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 15,122 were reported by Bangor Savings Bank. Ipswich Inv Communication has invested 0.44% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Coho Prtnrs Limited reported 2.08M shares. Callahan Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought $52,033 worth of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Thursday, February 21.

Among 7 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Raytheon had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $205 target in Friday, March 8 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, January 14 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 24.