American National Insurance Company Cut By $12.34 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Rafferty Asset Management Has Raised By $2.46 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake

American National Insurance Company decreased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 34.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Insurance Company sold 64,630 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The American National Insurance Company holds 124,730 shares with $23.93 million value, down from 189,360 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $233.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $212.54. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 16.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 12,465 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 88,741 shares with $17.49 million value, up from 76,276 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $92.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $208.66. About 481,052 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Bancorp holds 2,961 shares. Dock Street Asset Incorporated invested in 1,323 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 180 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Com invested in 23,823 shares or 1% of the stock. Capital Advsrs Ok holds 0.25% or 12,150 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meridian Invest Counsel invested 1.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 81,940 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.78% or 153,162 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,805 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Company owns 8,108 shares. The Virginia-based Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 2.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beacon Capital Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marietta Investment Prns Limited Liability holds 1.7% or 28,164 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa holds 0.36% or 2,982 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.20 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. Macquarie Research maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 7 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, January 18. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Mgmt Incorporated has 18,165 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Company owns 3,395 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 2,000 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Comm reported 3,889 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 18,487 shares. Parkside National Bank invested in 0.03% or 415 shares. California-based Lourd Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Caxton Assoc LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Usa Portformulas invested in 0.93% or 7,523 shares. Adelante Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2.35% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 243,321 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.75% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 398,771 shares. Whittier Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 27,467 shares. Baxter Bros reported 3,538 shares. Steinberg Global Asset owns 6,900 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.