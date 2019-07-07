American National Insurance Company (ANAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 126 0.91 N/A 14.81 7.72 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.53 N/A 0.30 43.89

Demonstrates American National Insurance Company and Donegal Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Donegal Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American National Insurance Company. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. American National Insurance Company is currently more affordable than Donegal Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has American National Insurance Company and Donegal Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American National Insurance Company and Donegal Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.5% and 91.55%. 0.4% are American National Insurance Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company 0.14% -3.5% -21.41% -9.91% -4.13% -10.15% Donegal Group Inc. 7.65% 9% -9.17% -7.56% -9.79% 10.85%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -10.15% weaker performance while Donegal Group Inc. has 10.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors American National Insurance Company beats Donegal Group Inc.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.