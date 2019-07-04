American National Insurance Company (ANAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 126 0.90 N/A 14.81 7.72 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 56 1.00 N/A 0.41 141.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American National Insurance Company and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than American National Insurance Company. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. American National Insurance Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 3.6% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

American National Insurance Company’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown American National Insurance Company and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s potential upside is 2.86% and its average price target is $62.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.5% of American National Insurance Company shares and 90.2% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares. American National Insurance Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company 0.14% -3.5% -21.41% -9.91% -4.13% -10.15% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 2.58% 2.13% 4.2% 2.04% 2.27% 12.53%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -10.15% weaker performance while AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has 12.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors American National Insurance Company beats AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.