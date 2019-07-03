American National Insurance Company (ANAT) At $119.06 Forms Bottom; Kronos Worldwide Has 1.5 Sentiment

American National Insurance Company (ANAT) formed multiple bottom with $111.92 target or 6.00% below today’s $119.06 share price. American National Insurance Company (ANAT) has $3.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 76,558 shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 4.13% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 54 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 36 sold and decreased stakes in Kronos Worldwide Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 23.24 million shares, down from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kronos Worldwide Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold American National Insurance Company shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 6,655 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Com holds 0% or 1 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Greenleaf Tru holds 9,234 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) or 3,300 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Mraz Amerine & Associate holds 11,843 shares. D E Shaw & Comm holds 6,384 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd owns 0.02% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 19,120 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 67,267 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And, a Texas-based fund reported 53,931 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 43 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 71,627 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability holds 10,757 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $23,106 was made by Smith Shannon Lee on Tuesday, May 28.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Green Square Capital Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for 90,246 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 69,171 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.5% invested in the company for 232,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 758,323 shares.

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 41.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.67 per share. KRO’s profit will be $44.36M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 86,879 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kronos Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRO)