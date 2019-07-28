American National Insurance Company (ANAT) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Contrasting side by side

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 126 0.91 N/A 14.81 7.72 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 15 0.66 N/A 0.03 478.33

In table 1 we can see American National Insurance Company and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than American National Insurance Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. American National Insurance Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American National Insurance Company and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

American National Insurance Company has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for American National Insurance Company and United Insurance Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 49.25% and its consensus target price is $17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American National Insurance Company and United Insurance Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.5% and 36.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.7% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company 0.14% -3.5% -21.41% -9.91% -4.13% -10.15% United Insurance Holdings Corp. -3.3% -11.04% -12.18% -22.97% -29.83% -13.66%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has stronger performance than United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats United Insurance Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.