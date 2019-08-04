American National Insurance Company (ANAT) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP) Comparison side by side

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 125 0.87 N/A 14.81 8.17 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.77 14.10

Demonstrates American National Insurance Company and National General Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than American National Insurance Company. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. American National Insurance Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.9% of American National Insurance Company shares are held by institutional investors while 4.58% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% National General Holdings Corp. 0.32% 1.46% 1.66% 18.49% -0.68% 24.15%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance while National General Holdings Corp. has 24.15% stronger performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats National General Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.