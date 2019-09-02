American National Insurance Company (ANAT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of American National Insurance Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand American National Insurance Company has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have American National Insurance Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.40% 1.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares American National Insurance Company and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company N/A 122 8.17 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

American National Insurance Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for American National Insurance Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American National Insurance Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance while American National Insurance Company’s competitors have 23.02% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that American National Insurance Company is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, American National Insurance Company’s peers have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

American National Insurance Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors American National Insurance Company’s rivals beat American National Insurance Company.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.