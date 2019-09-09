American National Insurance Company (ANAT) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) Comparing side by side

Both American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 121 0.84 N/A 14.81 8.17 Global Indemnity Limited 30 0.69 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American National Insurance Company and Global Indemnity Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

American National Insurance Company’s 0.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Indemnity Limited on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.9% of American National Insurance Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of American National Insurance Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has stronger performance than Global Indemnity Limited

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats on 7 of the 7 factors Global Indemnity Limited.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.