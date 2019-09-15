American National Insurance Company (ANAT) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) Comparison side by side

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 120 0.91 N/A 14.81 8.17 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.97 N/A -3.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see American National Insurance Company and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American National Insurance Company and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

American National Insurance Company’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American National Insurance Company and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 42.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance while Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has 46.36% stronger performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.