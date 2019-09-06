American National Insurance Company (ANAT) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) Contrasting side by side

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 121 0.87 N/A 14.81 8.17 American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of American National Insurance Company and American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American National Insurance Company and American Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.9% of American National Insurance Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance while American Financial Group Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats on 6 of the 7 factors American Financial Group Inc.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.