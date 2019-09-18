American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Valuation Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Increased Holding; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $729,215 as Stock Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.7. About 24,451 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 71.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 6,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 2,554 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 8,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $121.21. About 785,150 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 317,236 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.09% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Private Ocean Lc holds 80 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.07% or 707,527 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,734 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sigma Planning stated it has 22,677 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Andra Ap stated it has 44,700 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,993 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 3,689 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 430 shares. Agf Invs America Inc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 64,430 shares. North Star has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Riverhead Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 30,749 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.05 million for 23.49 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 12,527 shares to 32,572 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,751 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 39,683 shares. Mraz Amerine invested in 11,624 shares. Bragg Fincl has 0.44% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 0.04% or 7,745 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 0.01% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 16,000 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 49 are held by Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 77,498 shares. 1,650 are owned by Hendershot Investments. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 22,074 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 2,242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 270 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Prudential reported 3,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 39,375 shares to 127,570 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 29,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,523 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab(Charles)Cp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.