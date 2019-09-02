American National Insurance Co (ANAT) to pay $0.82 on Sep 20, 2019; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.92% above currents $253.92 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. See Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $250.0000 261.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $265.0000 288.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $290 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Dickinson and Company Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $273.0000 262.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $260 New Target: $266 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $290 New Target: $280 Maintain

American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) is expected to pay $0.82 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:ANAT) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.82 dividend. American National Insurance Co’s current price of $114.07 translates into 0.72% yield. American National Insurance Co’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 22,440 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT)

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Compugen Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CGEN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American National Insurance Company’s (NASDAQ:ANAT) Earnings Dropped -16%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American National Insurance Company (ANAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $23,106 was made by Smith Shannon Lee on Tuesday, May 28.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance services and products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. It has a 7.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold American National Insurance Company shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 18,945 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 26,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 13,843 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 19,293 shares. Jefferies Lc has 8,514 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.64% or 5,486 shares. Sit Investment Associate accumulated 0.01% or 2,650 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 4,475 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 393,401 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 9,063 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 4,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Limited owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). 250,163 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Ltd reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 2,261 shares stake. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 72 shares. 21,327 are owned by Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc reported 102,411 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Com New York owns 1.37% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,462 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.11% or 487,957 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Albert D Mason owns 5,058 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 147,059 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc accumulated 0.73% or 404,387 shares. Moreover, Hamel Assoc has 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,680 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 1.25% or 20,444 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,970 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has 6,600 shares.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.00 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 88.85 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.