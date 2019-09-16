American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Stock Rose While Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Increased by $3.53 Million Its Stake; As Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Has Boosted Position

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 89,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 442,198 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01M, up from 352,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 1.38 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 11.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 24,104 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24,303 shares to 69,972 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,146 shares, and cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Select Equity Group LP invested in 0% or 1.59 million shares. Granahan Invest Management Ma owns 534,804 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 176,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Capital Research Glob stated it has 0.04% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Sei Invs Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 757,429 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 368,043 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Castleark Mngmt Llc owns 800,930 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Aristeia Cap Limited Liability Co holds 147,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 24,534 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Limited Liability Company has 30,445 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 23,218 shares to 24,122 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westn Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 39,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,950 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).