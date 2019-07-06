American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Upped Position; Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Valuation Declined While Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Upped Stake

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.28 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $124.02. About 38,571 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 4.13% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 196.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 53,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,423 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 27,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 7.55 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89 million. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. Shares for $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 9,533 shares to 71,139 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,953 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,171 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,080 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.