American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Position Has Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division; Mangrove Partners Has Lifted Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Stake by $377,402

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.7. About 35,779 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4351. About 847,779 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 944 MBOE; 05/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M

More notable recent Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Abraxas Provides Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Information – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Abraxas Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American National offers safety information ahead of Hurricane Irma – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American National Insurance Company announces the merger of its two New York life insurance subsidiaries, American National Life Insurance Company of New York and Farm Family Life Insurance Company; the newly merged company will be known as American National Life Insurance Company of New York – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “American National Announces Fourth Quarter Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2018. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Rated A (EXCELLENT) or Higher by A.M. Best for More Than 75 Years – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2017.

