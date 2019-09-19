American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Lifted Stake; As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stock Price Declined, Fil LTD Lowered Its Holding by $329,602

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 1,528 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 23,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 620,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03M, down from 643,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 103,942 shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American National Announces Fourth Quarter Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “American National offers safety information ahead of Hurricane Harvey – GlobeNewswire” on August 24, 2017. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Announces Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose Comm Ltd Llc holds 17,054 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0% or 17,441 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 2,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,655 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd has 5,486 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Rk Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 9.12% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 81,599 shares. Hendershot Investments stated it has 0.06% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Toronto Dominion Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,086 shares to 39,905 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 28,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,312 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 129,205 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $92.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 23,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

More notable recent America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ILF: Exposure To Large-Cap Latam – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Mexican Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Trade Agreement – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why NII Holdings Stock Dropped 28% – The Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil announces the expansion of Claro into the US – PR Newswire” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil Wins Partial Victory In Mexico’s Top Court – Forbes” with publication date: August 17, 2017.

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12B for 11.02 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.