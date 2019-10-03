American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. 35 4.16 10.55M 1.81 20.40 Old Point Financial Corporation 24 0.00 3.30M 1.15 19.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American National Bankshares Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation. Old Point Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Old Point Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American National Bankshares Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 30,324,805.98% 10.2% 1.2% Old Point Financial Corporation 14,012,738.85% 4.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

American National Bankshares Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Old Point Financial Corporation’s 0.41 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown American National Bankshares Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Old Point Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

American National Bankshares Inc.’s upside potential is 5.14% at a $37 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.3% of Old Point Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. American National Bankshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, Old Point Financial Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2% Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than Old Point Financial Corporation.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats Old Point Financial Corporation on 14 of the 13 factors.