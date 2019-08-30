American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Since American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.85 N/A 1.81 20.40 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 35 2.49 N/A 3.67 10.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American National Bankshares Inc. and Citizens Financial Group Inc. Citizens Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to American National Bankshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. American National Bankshares Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Citizens Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.43 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for American National Bankshares Inc. and Citizens Financial Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Citizens Financial Group Inc. has an average price target of $42.25, with potential upside of 23.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares and 98.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares. 3.5% are American National Bankshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2% Citizens Financial Group Inc. -0.96% 4.66% 3.82% 7.78% -7.01% 25.33%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats Citizens Financial Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.