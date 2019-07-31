American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. 35 5.17 N/A 2.61 13.90 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 5.03 N/A 1.14 15.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American National Bankshares Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. American National Bankshares Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.2% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta means American National Bankshares Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American National Bankshares Inc. and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.2% and 89.9% respectively. 4.3% are American National Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. -2.05% 4.1% 5.55% -0.6% -6.49% 23.95% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. -0.46% -3.28% -7.3% 11.1% -13.17% 6.35%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. has stronger performance than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.