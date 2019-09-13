American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have American National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.20% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares American National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. N/A 36 20.40 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

American National Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for American National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.50 2.72

With consensus target price of $37, American National Bankshares Inc. has a potential upside of 2.24%. As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 17.77%. Given American National Bankshares Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American National Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. has stronger performance than American National Bankshares Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that American National Bankshares Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American National Bankshares Inc.’s competitors are 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

American National Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.