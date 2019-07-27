American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American National Bankshares Inc. has 31.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.3% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has American National Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.30% 1.20% Industry Average 27.92% 9.34% 1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting American National Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. N/A 35 13.90 Industry Average 97.42M 348.97M 14.06

American National Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for American National Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.56 2.67

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 28.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American National Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. -2.05% 4.1% 5.55% -0.6% -6.49% 23.95% Industry Average 3.17% 3.50% 4.58% 7.70% 9.00% 13.74%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that American National Bankshares Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American National Bankshares Inc.’s competitors are 19.38% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

American National Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors American National Bankshares Inc.’s peers beat American National Bankshares Inc.