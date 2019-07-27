American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
American National Bankshares Inc. has 31.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.3% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has American National Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|10.30%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|27.92%
|9.34%
|1.03%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting American National Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|N/A
|35
|13.90
|Industry Average
|97.42M
|348.97M
|14.06
American National Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for American National Bankshares Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.56
|2.67
As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 28.29%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American National Bankshares Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|-2.05%
|4.1%
|5.55%
|-0.6%
|-6.49%
|23.95%
|Industry Average
|3.17%
|3.50%
|4.58%
|7.70%
|9.00%
|13.74%
For the past year American National Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.97 shows that American National Bankshares Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American National Bankshares Inc.’s competitors are 19.38% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.
Dividends
American National Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors American National Bankshares Inc.’s peers beat American National Bankshares Inc.
