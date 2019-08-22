American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) Comparing side by side

Since American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.91 N/A 1.81 20.40 Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.37 N/A 2.70 13.00

Demonstrates American National Bankshares Inc. and Carolina Financial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Carolina Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American National Bankshares Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American National Bankshares Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

American National Bankshares Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, Carolina Financial Corporation’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares and 56.9% of Carolina Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.1% of Carolina Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2% Carolina Financial Corporation 0.75% -0.31% -3.28% 1.47% -16.3% 18.69%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. has stronger performance than Carolina Financial Corporation

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Carolina Financial Corporation.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.