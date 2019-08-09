American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. 35 4.96 N/A 1.81 20.40 Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.24 N/A 1.25 11.99

In table 1 we can see American National Bankshares Inc. and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American National Bankshares Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. American National Bankshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.01. From a competition point of view, Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American National Bankshares Inc. and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.7% and 33.4%. Insiders held 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.4% are Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2% Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.