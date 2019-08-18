American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Comparing side by side

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.96 N/A 1.81 20.40 Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 14 2.24 N/A 1.25 11.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American National Bankshares Inc. and Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. American National Bankshares Inc. is currently more expensive than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

American National Bankshares Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.7% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares and 33.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. shares. 3.5% are American National Bankshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2% Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. 1.76% 4.31% 7.41% 14.22% -1.57% 15.54%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. has stronger performance than Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors American National Bankshares Inc. beats Bank of the James Financial Group Inc.