American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) Analysts See $0.69 EPS; Korea Fund (KF) Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report $0.69 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. AMNB’s profit would be $7.71 million giving it 13.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, American National Bankshares Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 5,742 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 6.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Korea Fund Inc (KF) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 7 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 7 decreased and sold positions in Korea Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.44 million shares, up from 3.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Korea Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $418.36 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold American National Bankshares Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.50 million shares or 3.87% more from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,725 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Strs Ohio owns 15,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0.01% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Federated Pa owns 1,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). 14,801 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management. Acadian Asset Limited holds 13,621 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 11,500 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc accumulated 0% or 705 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 131,017 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,290 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 613,694 shares. Invesco reported 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $30,132 activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Strader Hunter Gregg sold $30,132.

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. The company has market cap of $148.55 million. LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.9% of its portfolio in The Korea Fund, Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 120,000 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.77% invested in the company for 476,483 shares. The Illinois-based Css Llc Il has invested 0.03% in the stock. Lazard Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 617,384 shares.