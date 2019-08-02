American National Bankshares (AMNB) to pay $0.27 on Sep 20, 2019; Proshare Advisors Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

American National Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. American National Bankshares Inc’s current price of $36.21 translates into 0.75% yield. American National Bankshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 12,124 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 46,942 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 2.57 million shares with $70.94M value, down from 2.62 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $274.50B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 76.22M shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) stake by 13,716 shares to 164,708 valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 50,195 shares and now owns 170,375 shares. Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Cap stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 209,706 are owned by First Allied Advisory Service. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 1.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 182,415 shares. Second Curve Capital Limited owns 78,786 shares. Welch Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 63,812 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 117,125 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hexavest holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.58 million shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 322,717 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 173,138 shares. Lpl Ltd Co has 2.74 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Management owns 51,995 shares. Moreover, Delphi Mgmt Ma has 0.52% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lodestar Counsel Il holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,952 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 15.60M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $149,870 activity. MADDUX FRANKLIN W bought $149,870 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold American National Bankshares Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.50 million shares or 3.87% more from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 14,801 shares. First L P holds 0% or 7,499 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, International has 0% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 5,260 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 15,600 shares. Smith Salley Assoc reported 0.91% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 100 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 356,327 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc has invested 0.01% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). 163,600 were reported by Renaissance Limited Liability Co. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has 10,290 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 14,670 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0.01% or 382,882 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 12,707 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 15,901 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 16,926 shares.