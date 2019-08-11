American National Bankshares (AMNB) to pay $0.27 on Sep 20, 2019; Pier 1 Imports US (PIR)’s Sentiment Is 0.59

American National Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. American National Bankshares Inc’s current price of $34.94 translates into 0.77% yield. American National Bankshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 26,853 shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Pier 1 Imports US Inc (PIR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 29 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 49 sold and trimmed positions in Pier 1 Imports US Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 39.11 million shares, down from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pier 1 Imports US Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 9.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $389.34 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $368,910 activity. MADDUX FRANKLIN W bought $112,630 worth of stock. Shares for $71,340 were bought by Strader Hunter Gregg. $35,070 worth of stock was bought by Pleasant Dan Miller on Thursday, July 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold American National Bankshares Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.50 million shares or 3.87% more from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corbyn Inv Md accumulated 46,341 shares. Bridgeway Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 48,763 shares. Invesco Limited has 14,670 shares. 12,600 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Raymond James Fincl Services has 0% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 17,321 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Lsv Asset Management invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 216 shares. First Trust L P holds 7,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 131,017 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Company owns 6,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Communications holds 2,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 163,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 6,282 shares.

Analysts await Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $-16.82 earnings per share, down 33.49% or $4.22 from last year’s $-12.6 per share. After $-19.97 actual earnings per share reported by Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.77% EPS growth.

A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for 183,878 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 267,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 138,238 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) has declined 91.13% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN FISCAL 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL $60 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 sinks on falling sales, dividend halt; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2018 DECREASED 13.4% TO $347.4 MLN, COMPARED TO $401.0 MLN A YEAR AGO; 20/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PIER 1 IMPORTS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PIER 1 IMPORTS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS SEES LOSS FOR 1Q AND YEAR; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 4Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 Announces 3-year Plan To Address ‘weaknesses,’ After Disappointing Results — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONCLUDES REVIEW, DOWNGRADES PIER 1 IMPORTS RATINGS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Review Follows Pier 1’s Weak 4Q Fincl Results and Investor Day Strategic Plan

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $15.37 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.