American National Bankshares (AMNB) to pay $0.27 on Sep 20, 2019; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lowered Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Position By $705,600

American National Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. American National Bankshares Inc’s current price of $35.00 translates into 0.77% yield. American National Bankshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 5,544 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) stake by 43.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 9,800 shares as Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 12,800 shares with $932,000 value, down from 22,600 last quarter. Piper Jaffray Cos now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 36,302 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $390.01 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 21.07 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold American National Bankshares Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.50 million shares or 3.87% more from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management owns 0% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 216 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 15,600 shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 6,282 shares. American International Group Inc owns 5,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 7,499 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.01% or 382,882 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Co holds 11,500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 356,327 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 10,115 shares. Corbyn Inv Mgmt Md has invested 0.66% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1,830 shares. Moreover, Fj Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.91% invested in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,670 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $368,910 activity. 3,218 American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares with value of $112,630 were bought by MADDUX FRANKLIN W. Pleasant Dan Miller also bought $35,070 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) on Thursday, July 25. $71,340 worth of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares were bought by Strader Hunter Gregg.

More notable recent American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate American National Bankshares Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMNB) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American National Bankshares Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMNB) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American National Bankshares Inc. Completes Merger with HomeTown Bankshares Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National Bankshares Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Piper Jaffray’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 27,300 shares to 64,200 valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 3.50 million shares and now owns 5.50M shares. Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $24.29 million for 10.47 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.