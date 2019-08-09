American National Bankshares (AMNB) to pay $0.27 on Sep 20, 2019; Entergy Has 1.29 Sentiment

Entergy Corp (ETR) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 233 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 180 trimmed and sold stock positions in Entergy Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 158.02 million shares, down from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Entergy Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 153 Increased: 164 New Position: 69.

American National Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. American National Bankshares Inc’s current price of $35.81 translates into 0.75% yield. American National Bankshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 15,114 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Luminus Management Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation for 1.40 million shares. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owns 30,473 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crow Point Partners Llc has 1.88% invested in the company for 115,881 shares. The California-based Huber Capital Management Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. Confluence Investment Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 944,395 shares.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $393.22 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 21.56 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold American National Bankshares Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 3.50 million shares or 3.87% more from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Sei Invests Company has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). 100 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 79,044 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 11,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 106,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Management holds 48,763 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 261 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1,725 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 41,175 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 0.33% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) for 31,740 shares. Vanguard stated it has 356,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings.